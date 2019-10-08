The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a theft.
The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at the River Run RV Park, located at 3715 Burr St.
According to BPD, the suspect stole a child's bicycle from the RV park. The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man with a slim build. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a blue Hurley baseball hat.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
