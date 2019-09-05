The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
According to BPD, the robbery occurred on Aug. 18 at about 12:40 p.m. at Home Depot at 4001 Ming Ave.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a slim build and short buzzed hair. He was wearing a black and gray baseball hat, a light blue and dark blue plaid sweatshirt, gray shorts and black shoes. He possibly has tattoos on his neck. He was armed with a small black handgun, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
