The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for strong arm robbery.
The robbery occurred at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Taqueria Los Altos, located at 205 Chester Ave. The suspect robbed a patron inside the business, BPD said.
BPD described the suspect as a 15- to 18-year-old Hispanic male. He's about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 to 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow Nike T-shirt and long denim shorts with black shoes, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
