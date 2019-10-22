The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for residential burglary.
The burglary occurred at about 2:21 a.m. Oct. 2 at a home in the 7200 block of Bandolero Way.
BPD described the suspect as a man with a light complexion in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has dark facial hair on his chin, BPD said. The suspect was wearing a light colored baseball hat and jacket and dark pants.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.