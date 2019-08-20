The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of sexual battery.
The alleged incident occurred on June 15 at the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.
BPD said the man is around 25 or 30 years old and was wearing a brown T-shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Berumen at 326-3538 or BPD at 327-7111.
