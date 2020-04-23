The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding vehicle tampering and vandalism.
The alleged incident occurred Feb. 18 in the parking lot of the Kern County Public Defender’s office at 1315 Truxtun Ave.
BPD described the man as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
