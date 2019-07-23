The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a theft.
The incident occurred on May 23 in the 3000 block of University Avenue. The suspect entered the victim’s front yard and stole items from the front porch.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at Detective Aleman at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
