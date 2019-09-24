The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.
The incident occurred on Sept. 20 at Global Loan, located at 1130 19th St. According to BPD, the suspect asked an employee to view an item of jewelry and then ran away with the item without paying.
BPD described the suspect as a 20- to 25-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black long sleeve shirt, black shorts and a black baseball hat.
Anyone with information should call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
