Police are requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged shooting that occurred on Dec. 19 in the 5600 block of Landco Drive.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department described the suspect as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium build and unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and was driving a newer-model GMC Yukon, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective N. Benavente at 326-3809 or the BPD at 327-7111.