BPD looking for hit-and-run suspect

Police are looking for an alleged suspect in a hit-and-run incident that occurred the evening of Dec. 30 in the 1700 block of Golden State Frontage Road.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspected vehicle was a newer-model blue FJ Cruiser.
Police described the driver as a white man between 20 and 40 years old with a medium build. He was wearing an orange vest and a baseball cap, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or (661) 326-7111.