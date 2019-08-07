The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in finding a grand theft suspect.
The incident occurred July 3 at about 10:35 a.m. in the parking lot of 3400 Panama Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a 25- to 40-year-old man with a medium build and short dark hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.
