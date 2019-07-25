The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a gang member in Planz Park who fled from officers Thursday afternoon.
Deon Hodge, 26, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for allegations of felony evading, weapons violations, resisting arrest causing injury and gang participation.
At approximately 11:21 a.m., BPD officers attempted to stop Hodge in his car. He allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot in the Planz Park area. BPD officers are conducting a yard-to-yard search in that area for Hodge.
BPD described Hodge as 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Polo shirt, blue jeans and was missing a shoe.
Anyone who sees Hodge or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
