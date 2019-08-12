The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying four burglary suspects.
The incident occurred on Aug. 10 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Brittan Road.
BPD described the first suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old man with brown hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a white and grey baseball hat, grey sweatshirt and jeans.
Two other men, one wearing a red hat, black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts, and another wearing a cowboy hat, were identified. A woman wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes is also suspected to be involved.
The suspects arrived in two vehicles. The first was a white four-door Nissan, with paper plates, black wheels, and tinted windows. The second was a silver four-door Jeep Cherokee with paper plates and chrome wheels.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
