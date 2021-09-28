BPD looking for car theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a car theft.
The white or Hispanic 25- to- 30-year-old man man is suspected of stealing a white 2017 Lexus at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of East Brundage Lane.
He was last seen wearing tan shorts, white socks and white tennis shoes. He is also bald, with a slim build, light complexion and has tattoos on his arms and back.
The stolen car has not yet been found and has the license plate 7YIZ889, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.