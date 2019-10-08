The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a car possibly related to the homicide of Sarah Bustamante.
Bustamente was killed Saturday outside Tommy's Liquors at 2501 South Chester Ave.
The vehicle is described as a 2011 to 2016 four-door white Ford Focus.
Police ask that anyone with information related to this investigation contact Detective Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.