BPD looking for car burglar

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a suspected car burglar.
A Hispanic man in this 30s with a medium build is suspected to have burglarized a vehicle Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 8:20 pm
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a suspected car burglar.
A Hispanic man in this 30s with a medium build is suspected to have burglarized a vehicle Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.
The man has short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and black pants. He was in a light colored Suburban with dark, tinted windows, black rear bumper, black rims and a trailer hitch.
Those with helpful tips about this incident may call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Paul Madriz at 661-326-3555.
