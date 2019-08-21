The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized the Foxtail Lounge.
The incident occurred on July 20 at about 7:45 a.m. at 2030 Chester Ave., Suite B. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage throwing an object at the window, causing it to shatter, BPD said.
BPD described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a medium build. He was wearing a black tank top and tan pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
