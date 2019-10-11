The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.
The burglary occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 25 at Sola Salon Studios, located at 5549 Calloway Drive.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s. He's about five feet six inches to five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds, BPD said. He was wearing a white plastic hard hat, a black shirt under a disposable white long-sleeve jumpsuit with a blue circular chest logo and brown work boots.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
