The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.
The burglary occurred early in the morning of Sept. 12 at Soni Liquor, located at 3760 Bernard St., BPD said in a news release. The suspect forced entry into the business and stole cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.