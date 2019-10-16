The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and finding a suspect wanted for burglary and child molestation.
At about 1:23 a.m. Saturday, the suspect entered a home through an unlocked door in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace and then went into the victim's room. An asleep teen girl was awoken by the suspect standing next to her performing lewd acts, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion and a slim build. He has short black hair and was unshaven, BPD said. The man was wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.
BPD said the suspect fled on foot.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective S. Luevano at 326-2907 or BPD at 327-7111.
