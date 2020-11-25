Bakersfield Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Wells Faro Bank on Wednesday.
It happened just before noon at the bank at 5401 California Ave, where the suspect went into the bank and presented a note to the teller, claiming to be armed and demanding money, BPD reported in a news release.
The suspect fled on foot after obtaining money, police said.
The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic man, 5’-7” to 5’-10” with a medium build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, light colored face covering, a black shirt, blue denim pants and black athletic shoes.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective John Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.