The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
The robbery occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 outside the Strata Credit Union, 1717 Truxtun Ave. BPD said the suspect brandished a knife at the victim while he was approaching an ATM and demanded money.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 5'8", with a thin build and dirty in appearance with short facial hair. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, white tank top and dark shorts. The suspect was riding a red bicycle with high-rise handle bars and grocery bags on either side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas at 326-3513 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.