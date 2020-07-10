The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a May 4 robbery suspect at the AMPM store at 7851 Rosedale Hwy.
BPD described the suspect as a white man in his 20s, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing a blue work shirt, blue jeans and brown bandana. He has tattoos on left side of his face.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang at 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
