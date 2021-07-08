BPD looking for 3 suspects in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three suspects who are accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle around noon June 27 near 1000 McDonald Way.
Police described the suspects as:
• A Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, with short hair, who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts.
• A Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark colored pants.
• A white or Hispanic woman about 30 years old, last seen wearing a pink tank top.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.