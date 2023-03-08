BPD looking for 2 women accused of burglarizing home

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help find two women accused of burglarizing a home in the 300 block of T Street.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help find two women accused of burglarizing a home in the 300 block of T Street.
It is unclear when the incident happened.
A suspect description includes two white women with a stocky build and blond hair in their 30s to 40s. Both are between 5 feet, 3 inches tall to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh about 200 pounds, BPD wrote in a news release.
One woman was wearing hoop earrings, a light-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and light-colored tennis shoes. Another woman was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black slip-on shoes, police wrote.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-347-7111.
