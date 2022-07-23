BPD looking for 2 missing girls

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two associated missing girls considered “at-risk” due to being first-time runaways.
Arianna Estes and Elizabeth Estes were last seen at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Brundage Lane and A Street, police said.
Arianna Estes, 13, is described as mixed-race, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing.
Elizabeth Estes, 9, is described as mixed-race, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.