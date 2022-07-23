 Skip to main content
BPD looking for 2 missing girls

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two associated missing girls considered “at-risk” due to being first-time runaways.

Arianna Estes and Elizabeth Estes were last seen at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Brundage Lane and A Street, police said. 

