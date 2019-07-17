The Bakersfield Police Department has located a woman who went missing Tuesday.
Elizabeth L. Solis, 34, was located safely and was released. She was last seen at the 1100 block of Oleander Avenue and was reported as missing Tuesday.
Solis has brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink undershirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective F. Esguerra at 326-3870 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.