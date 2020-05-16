Bakersfield police officers said they found a loaded gun on a man in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle on Saturday.
Clement Rhodes, 34, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. when officers went to the 200 block of Clifton Street to try to find a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Rhodes is on active probation with search terms, the BPD said. Officers found a loaded Springfield .40-caliber Smith & Wesson with a 15-round high-capacity magazine on him, the news release said.
Rhodes was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 327-7111.
