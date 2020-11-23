In an effort to ward off incidents of vehicle burglary, the Bakersfield Police Department is reminding individuals to use discretion when leaving items in their cars.
In a news release, the BPD said vehicle burglars often target cars where items are in view. This is particularly true during the holiday season, the BPD said, and the department is emphasizing the phrase “remove it, lock it or lose it,” as a community reminder to use extra vigilance.
The department’s news release said that laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses and tools are items commonly stolen from automobiles.
BPD said victims of vehicle burglary should report the incident immediately. The department said that in the event officers cannot respond right away, the information provided can help future investigations and patrols.