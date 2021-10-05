BPD launches website to attract new recruits

The Bakersfield Police Department has launched a new website called JoinBPD.us aimed at recruiting new qualified officers.
Candidates can find open positions at the department and learn about the interview process. Information about employment benefits is also on the website.
The BPD is accepting applications for the next academy class, which will begin in December. Interested individuals can apply through JoinBPD.us.
Officers who graduate from the academy and complete a full year of service will receive a bonus up to $4,500, the BPD stated.