BPD launches homicide investigation after 2 dead in southeast Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department launched a homicide investigation Friday after two men were found dead in southeast Bakersfield.
Police went to the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, according to a tweet by the BPD at 8:40 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department launched a homicide investigation Friday after two men were found dead in southeast Bakersfield.
Police went to the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, according to a tweet by the BPD at 8:40 a.m.
There’s a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 302,721
Deaths: 2,587
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 295,485
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.29
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 1/5/23