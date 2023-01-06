 Skip to main content
BPD launches homicide investigation after 2 dead in southeast Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department launched a homicide investigation Friday after two men were found dead in southeast Bakersfield.

Police went to the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, according to a tweet by the BPD at 8:40 a.m.

