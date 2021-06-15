BPD launches community camera registration program

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking members of the community to sign up for the Community Camera Registry Program.
The program allows individuals to share the locations of security cameras on their property with BPD. While not granting access to BPD, the program gives officers the knowledge of potential camera placement if needed during an investigation.
Cameras can be registered at www.bakersfieldpd.us. A Community Camera Registration page is available in the quick links section.
BPD will directly contact enrolled citizens if there is an incident in their immediate area.
Any surveillance footage obtained can be used as evidence in a criminal investigation.
Enrollees must agree that surveillance footage BPD uses for an investigation cannot be released to the public or media.