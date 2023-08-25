A Rancho Dominguez man was arrested this week in a Bakersfield Police Department investigation into the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl, the agency said Friday.
Kahea Everett, 28, was charged with two felonies, human trafficking of a minor and pandering by procuring, according to the BPD and Kern County Superior Court online records.
BPD detectives began investigating in May, and obtained an arrest warrant for Everett. Law enforcement in Orange County arrested Everett on the warrant Tuesday, and he was transferred to Kern County's Central Receiving Facility on Wednesday.
He was also arrested on a Los Angeles warrant for misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license and an infraction of not having insurance, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office jail records.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.