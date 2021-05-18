BPD K-9 vehicle involved in crash at Oak Street, California Avenue

A Bakersfield Police officer and his marked K-9 vehicle were involved in a car crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue.
According to a BPD news release, the officer was driving southbound on Oak Street with his vehicle’s lights and siren activated. He proceeded into the intersection traveling 5 mph when a vehicle traveling eastbound on California Avenue struck the police vehicle and overturned, the news release stated.
The collision caused the two involved vehicles to strike two additional vehicles on Oak Street, police said.
No injuries were reported following the incident.
The BPD said that officers have processed a video of the crash and have interviewed several independent witnesses.