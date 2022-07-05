BPD: July 4 shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police officers reported three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting Monday outside an east Bakersfield residence.
The BPD responded to a shooting at 11:07 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near 10th Street, and found three victims: a woman who was ultimately pronounced deceased at an area hospital; another woman who sustained a critical injury but is in stable condition; and a teen who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Susana Ortiz, 48, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. at Kern Medical, according to a coroner's office news release.
BPD officers are not releasing any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.