BPD issues school safety tips, will increase traffic enforcement in school zones

The Bakersfield Police Department reminds residents to drive cautiously in school zones, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.
The BPD said there will be increased traffic enforcement in school zones throughout August and September.
California law requires drivers to halt when a school bus extends a stop sign with flashing red lights and stops in front of a vehicle. Drivers must fully stop if the red lights are on; on a road without a center median, drivers going both directions must stop.
Here are some safety tips, provided by the BPD:
• Slow down when approaching school zones.
• Avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
• Follow any school rules for dropping off or picking up students.
• Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.
• Remind your children to look both ways before crossing the street. Let them know to make sure drivers see them before crossing a roadway.
• Remind children to stay on sidewalks when available and cross at marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signal controlled intersections.
• Remind children to look for cars entering or backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.