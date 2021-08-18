You have permission to edit this article.
BPD issues school safety tips, will increase traffic enforcement in school zones

The Bakersfield Police Department reminds residents to drive cautiously in school zones, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.

The BPD said there will be increased traffic enforcement in school zones throughout August and September.

California law requires drivers to halt when a school bus extends a stop sign with flashing red lights and stops in front of a vehicle. Drivers must fully stop if the red lights are on; on a road without a center median, drivers going both directions must stop.

Here are some safety tips, provided by the BPD:

• Slow down when approaching school zones.

• Avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn. 

• Follow any school rules for dropping off or picking up students. 

• Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting. 

• Remind your children to look both ways before crossing the street. Let them know to make sure drivers see them before crossing a roadway.

• Remind children to stay on sidewalks when available and cross at marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signal controlled intersections. 

• Remind children to look for cars entering or backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.

