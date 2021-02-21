Police arrested three people for allegedly driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint in west Bakersfield over the weekend
The checkpoint was conducted between 7 p.m. Saturday evening and 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
The BPD said that over 1,000 vehicles were screened during the process. Police said three people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; six people were cited for allegedly driving while unlicensed; nine individuals were cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license; 18 vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint with 14 of them being impounded, the BPD said.