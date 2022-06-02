BPD investigating vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision involving juvenile

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision involving a juvenile, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers Wednesday responded to a collision at 7:42 p.m. in the 5400 block of Seasons Drive and found a juvenile who was hit by a car and suffering from life-threatening injuries.
While officers on scene immediately began rendering first aid, the child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the incident.
The identity of the underage pedestrian has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.