The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Thursday homicide in the 1400 block of Pacific Street.
Officers arrived at 10:52 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.
Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation..
Anyone with information is asked to call 327-7111.
