BPD investigating theft of vehicle, racial slurs

Bakersfield Police said the department is investigating the circumstances of the grand theft of a vehicle and unreported vandalism.
A victim was contacted at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding a vehicle he wanted to report had been stolen, BPD said in a news release.
Then that afternoon, an unrelated person contacted BPD "claiming the department failed to investigate hate crimes against the victim, related to vandalism to the victim’s vehicle and residence. A photo was posted on social media showing a racial slur painted on a box trailer," the news release said.
Police recontacted the victim later Saturday, and according to BPD, he said the graffiti on his vehicle happened the previous Thursday and he had not reported it, and the vehicle was stolen the following day.
"There was recent vandalism to the residence, but none of that damage involved racial slurs," the BPD news release said.