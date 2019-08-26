The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Monday afternoon in south Bakersfield.
At about 11:36 a.m., BPD responded to a home in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. A woman was found dead at the scene.
BPD is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Several people were detained at the residence for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing. The woman's identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or BPD at 327-7111.
