The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found in a backyard.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Bakersfield Police officers dispatched to the 1000 block of Terrace Way for a report of a deceased man in someone's backyard. Officers initially believed he was the victim of a shooting, but it did not appear he suffered a gunshot wound, BPD said.
The identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
