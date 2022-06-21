BPD investigating suspicious circumstances

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in what's it's calling a "suspicious circumstances" investigation.
A witness reported seeing a 5- to 6-year-old girl walking near the intersection of South Haley Street and Potomac Avenue at roughly 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. A mini-van stopped near her, pulled the girl into the vehicle and drove eastbound on Potomac, according to a BPD news release.
The girl is described as Hispanic, about 4 feet tall weighing 70 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, green shorts and a backpack.
The mini-van was silver with dark tinted rear windows and had no license plate, according to the news release. It was driven by a man, police said.
No missing children were identified by police in the neighborhood, police said. Nearby schools also didn’t report any missing children.
Anyone with information about these circumstances can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.