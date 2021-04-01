You have permission to edit this article.
BPD investigating suspected homicide

Bakersfield Police are investigating a suspected homicide in the 200 block of Marsh Street.

According to a news release from the BPD, officers reported to the area on Wednesday at 9:47 p.m. regarding a request to assist medical aid. When they arrived they located a deceased man inside a residence, the news release stated.

The Kern County coroner's office identified the man as 64-year-old John Baptiste Borda.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

