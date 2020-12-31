Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Echo Avenue at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Upon arrival, they located an 18-year-old male dead at the scene.
According to a BPD investigation, the victim was shot in the 2800 block of Morin Court and then drove to Echo Avenue, located just south of Valley Plaza Mall, where an 18-year-old female called police.
Police said during the investigation at Echo Avenue, 26-year-old Gilberto Fajardo-Martinez arrived and was found to be in possession of a concealed, stolen loaded firearm. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license and various weapon violations.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
BPD asks anyone with information to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 326-3921 or the agency at 327-7111.