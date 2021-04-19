BPD investigating suspected homicide attempt

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspected attempted homicide that took place in the 2600 block of Bishop Drive on Saturday night.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Bishop Drive.
Upon arrival, they located a man who appeared to have been assaulted and bound with rope, the news release stated. There was also a strong chemical odor present in the residence, police said.
Officers quickly removed the man from the area and the Bakersfield Fire Department’s Hazmat Team responded to determine the cause of the chemical odor, the news release said.
The Hazmat team ventilated the residence and determined that a Butane Honey Oil lab was operating in the room where the victim was located and that it was safe to enter.
Police then located evidence related to drug sales and a firearm.
The caller, 25-year-old Daniel Wilson, of Bakersfield, was also found to be in possession of possible fentanyl, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, mayhem, torture, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing of a controlled substance, the news release stated.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bakersfield police at (661) 327-7111.