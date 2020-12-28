Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Chester Avenue.
The shooting occurred at around 4:20 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from major injuries, the news release stated. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the BPD at 327-7111.