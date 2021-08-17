BPD investigating shooting of vehicle by Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College said two individuals shot a vehicle near the campus on Panorama Drive on Tuesday.
According to a BC alert, two armed suspects were arguing with others in the parking lot bordering University Avenue and Haley Street.
The Bakersfield Police Department found "evidence" of a shooting in the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue. The incident stemmed from road rage, according to a BPD news release.
The suspects were in a 2000s light green Ford Focus, according to a BC email alert. They revealed a handgun and fired approximately three shots, which struck a vehicle, according to the BC news alert.
No one was injured, according to the news release.
The two men are described as a African-American, slim build and around 5 foot 10 inches to 5 foot 11 inches. One suspect had dreadlocks, about shoulder length. Both were last seen wearing black athletic gym shorts and red shirts, the campus alert said.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.