The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday.
Police were dispatched to Lomica Lane and Heibra Way at about 7:15 a.m. for reports of a man shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. It is unknown at this time how many times the man was shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for moderate to major injuries.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.