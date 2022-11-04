 Skip to main content
BPD investigating shooting in Oildale

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man in critical condition.

BPD officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of a shooting that had just occurred. 

